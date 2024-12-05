NANO Nuclear (NNE) Expands in Africa With Togo Deal: What's Going On?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc NNE shares are trading lower by 1.06% to $26.22 during Thursday’s session. The company earlier announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Togolese Republic to develop and deploy nuclear energy systems, marking its second African partnership after a previous collaboration with Rwanda.

What To Know: The agreement aims to enhance Togo’s energy ecosystem through cutting-edge microreactors, such as NANO Nuclear’s “ZEUS” and “ODIN,” designed to power remote areas, industries and infrastructure without relying on the national grid.

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé highlighted the collaboration's potential to bolster energy security, industrial growth and societal progress.

Under the MOU, NANO Nuclear will assess regional energy needs while Togo supports licensing and implementation. The partnership also emphasizes education, with plans for nuclear training programs and fostering local expertise. NANO Nuclear sees the agreement as pivotal in addressing energy challenges in emerging economies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NNE has a 52-week high of $37.51 and a 52-week low of $3.25.