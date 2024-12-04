What's Going On With Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Stock?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc NNE shares are trading lower by 2.37% to $25.98 during Wednesday’s session. The company earlier announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho Operations Office to explore siting, construction and operation of its proprietary ‘ZEUS' and ‘ODIN' microreactors at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

What To Know: NNE says these microreactors aim to deliver clean energy solutions for remote and industrial uses, supporting U.S. energy security and climate goals.

The partnership will focus on site evaluations, Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing, and the development of operational and safety plans, including hazardous material management and emergency planning.

Both parties will bear their own costs, with the collaboration emphasizing compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other regulations.

The MOU, valid for five years with a renewal option, leverages INL’s infrastructure and expertise to progress the reactors toward demonstration and deployment. NANO Nuclear leaders highlighted the agreement as a significant step in advancing innovative nuclear technologies to strengthen energy resilience and sustainability.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NNE has a 52-week high of $37.50 and a 52-week low of $3.25.