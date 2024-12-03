Why Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT) Stock Is Up 270%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc CTNT shares are trading higher by 270% to $6.91 Tuesday morning after the company announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire TW & EW Services Inc., a California-based labor and logistics service provider.

What To Know: The company says the deal, expected to close by December 4, will position Cheetah as a stronger player in the supply chain sector, leveraging TW & EW’s expertise to expand service opportunities.

The $1 million acquisition includes a $200,000 cash payment and $800,000 in unregistered Class A common stock, valued at $1.704 per share. Post-acquisition, TW & EW will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheetah.

Tony Liu, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the strategic benefits, noting the move would streamline operations and enhance customer offerings, ultimately driving value for stakeholders.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CTNT has a 52-week high of $236.16 and a 52-week low of $1.70.