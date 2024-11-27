ZenaTech (ZENA) Stock Is Down 21%: What's Going On?

ZenaTech Inc ZENA shares are pulling back some 21% to $8.07 Wednesday morning. The stock may be pulling back after surging Tuesday on momentum from last week’s announcement of strategic partnerships aimed at aligning its ZenaDrone 1000 AI drone solutions with U.S. defense standards.

What To Know: ZenaTech revealed last Thursday that its subsidiary, ZenaDrone, signed agreements ensuring compliance with Blue Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The company says these partnerships position ZenaTech to supply its drones to U.S. Defense branches and NATO forces, following successful trials with the U.S. Air Force and Navy for critical field operations.

CEO Shaun Passley credited the Arizona Commerce Authority for facilitating these partnerships, which qualify ZenaDrone for the Blue UAS list, a key step in expanding its defense market presence.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ZENA has a 52-week high of $12.39 and a 52-week low of $1.41.