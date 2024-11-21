Why Solana Is Up 20% Over The Past Week

Solana SOL/USD is up 20% to $258.55 over the past week, driven by broader crypto market strength. Bitcoin's rally past $98,000 and the speculation that it could cross $100,000 have lifted sentiment for the entire crypto sector, with Solana standing out as a high-performance blockchain platform.

What To Know: Solana is known as a go-to platform for developers, surpassing several competitors in scalability and transaction efficiency. Its growth has been supported by partnerships and ecosystem developments, including new DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces launching on the network.

Additionally, Solana's improved resilience, following earlier network outages, is rebuilding investor confidence. The network's upgrades, such as validator optimizations, have enhanced its reliability.

The broader crypto market also plays a significant role in Solana's rally. Institutional activity, such as the $1.84 billion inflow into Bitcoin ETFs, has highlighted increasing demand for digital assets of late. Solana, often viewed as an alternative to Ethereum ETH/USD, is benefiting from the bullish outlook across major cryptocurrencies.

With speculation that Solana could break $275 this month, as suggested by Polymarket bettors, the blockchain's combination of speed, utility and ecosystem growth is catching eyes during the broader crypto rally.

