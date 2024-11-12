Wells Fargo Stock Is Up 12% This Month: What's Going On?

In the wake of Donald Trump's election victory, Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares have gained 12% to $72.67 in November, buoyed by optimism around pro-business policies anticipated under a Republican-led administration.

Trump's promise to extend and expand the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including further corporate tax reductions, has renewed investor confidence in banking stocks like Wells Fargo, which stands to benefit from a friendlier tax environment and reduced regulatory constraints.

What To Know: Wells Fargo, one of the United States’ major banks, could experience improved profit margins if corporate tax rates are lowered further. Historically, the bank has also benefited from favorable regulatory changes under Republican administrations.

With the potential rollback of stringent environmental regulations, Wells Fargo's energy financing arm, which includes investments in fossil fuel projects, could see increased activity, further boosting revenue.

Additionally, the heightened inflation likely driven by Trump's proposed tariffs could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates. For Wells Fargo, as for other banks, higher rates generally mean increased net interest margins, enhancing profitability on loans.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WFC has a 52-week high of $74.27 and a 52-week low of $40.53.