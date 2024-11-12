Dish Network Creditors Reject Bond Exchange Offer, Threatening Merger With DirecTV: Report

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 12, 2024 4:51 AM | 1 min read |

Dish Network Corp.‘s creditors have rejected the company’s bond exchange offer just ahead of a key deadline, threatening the proposed merger with DirecTV.

What Happened: The steering committee of Dish lenders criticized the deal, calling it one of the largest “engineered at the expense of creditors” in a letter seen by Bloomberg.

“This group has roundly and resolutely rejected the latest proposed exchange offer,” the letter stated. Dish's efforts to merge with DirecTV aim to create the largest U.S. pay-TV provider, but concerns over bondholder rights and valuable assets, including spectrum licenses, remain unresolved. The fate of the deal rests with Dish’s chairman, Charlie Ergen.

Read Next:

Image via DirecTV

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: M&ANewsDIRECTVDish Network Corp.Kaustubh Bagalkote
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved