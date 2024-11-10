Trump Won't Ask Haley Or Pompeo To Join New Administration

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that neither former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley nor ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be included in his new administration.

What Happened: Trump made this declaration on a post on Truth Social, stating, “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation.”

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Pompeo told Fox News's Neil Cavuto in March, "If I get a chance to serve and think that I can make a difference … I'm almost certainly going to say yes to that opportunity to try and deliver on behalf of the American people."

Also Read: Trump Family Shake-Up: Who’s In, Who’s Out

Haley, who was the last challenger standing to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination this year, expressed her pride in having served in Trump’s first term and wished success to him and his team for the next four years.

Trump has selected Susie Wiles for the pivotal role of chief of staff, and has named ex-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and real estate investor Steve Witkoff as co-chairs of the inauguration committee.

Why It Matters: This decision marks a significant shift in Trump’s administration, as both Haley and Pompeo were key figures in his previous tenure.

Their exclusion from the new administration indicates a possible change in Trump’s approach to governance and foreign policy. This development could also impact the political dynamics within the Republican Party, given the prominent roles both Haley and Pompeo have played.

The selection of Wiles, Loeffler and Witkoff further suggests a reshaping of the administration’s leadership structure.

Read Next

DJT Stock Volatile On Election Day: Donald Trump's Media Company Reports Q3 Earnings, Growth Initiatives

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock