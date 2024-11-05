Sarah McBride Becomes The First Openly Transgender US Congresswoman

In a landmark moment for American politics, Sarah McBride has been elected as the first openly transgender member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

What Happened: On Tuesday, State Senator McBride, 34, secured a victory in Delaware’s at-large congressional district, a region with a Democratic inclination, according to the Associated Press.

She won against Republican candidate John Whalen with a margin of 747,42 votes.

This achievement follows her successful primary campaign in September, reported Reuters.

McBride has been a pioneer for transgender rights, with a history of firsts to her name. She was the first openly transgender person to serve as a state senator, elected in 2020.

She also made history as the first to speak at a U.S. national political party convention in 2016, and the first to intern at the White House in 2012, under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Why It Matters: As of the latest updates from the Associated Press, the current standings in U.S. politics are as follows:

In the presidential race, the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, led with 198 electoral votes, while the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, secured 109.

In the Senate, Republicans are also ahead with 47 seats, compared to the Democrats’ 36. Similarly, in the House of Representatives, Republicans lead with 124 seats, while the Democrats hold 85.

For gubernatorial races, Republicans have the edge with 25 governors, while Democrats have 22.

