MicroStrategy Shares Are Falling Today: What You Need To Know

Shares of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR are trading lower Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: On Wednesday, MicroStrategy reported third-quarter earnings with quarterly losses of $1.56 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents, and quarterly sales of $116.071 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $122.66 million by 5.37 percent. This is a 10.34 percent decrease over sales of $129.462 million the same period last year.

The company also recently announced a further deepening of its Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy, expanding its holdings to 252,220 BTC, now valued at approximately $18.23 billion. CEO Michael Saylor highlighted MicroStrategy's role as a "public equity play on Bitcoin maximalism," reinforcing the company's plan to raise an additional $42 billion in equity and debt over the next three years to finance Bitcoin acquisitions.

MicroStrategy achieved a 17.8% BTC yield, outpacing traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500 and reporting an 825% return on Bitcoin investments since pivoting its treasury in 2020. However, this strategy has contributed to a widened net loss, reaching $340 million, compared to $143.4 million in the same period last year.

Analyst Ratings: Benchmark, TD Cowen, Maxim Group and Canaccord Genuity all maintained "Buy" ratings on MicroStrategy, with price targets raised to $300. MicroStrategy’s move has also encouraged other companies like Cathedra Bitcoin and Metaplanet to adopt similar strategies, underscoring its influence in corporate digital asset adoption.

MSTR Price Action: MicroStrategy shares were down 6.93% at $235.38 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

