Why Keurig Dr Pepper Shares Are Sliding Tuesday

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering. Here’s what you need to know.

What Happened: Keurig Dr Pepper announced it will offer 60 million shares at $32.85 per share in a secondary sale through a subsidiary of JAB Holding Company. The underwriters will also be granted an option to purchase an additional 9 million shares.

Following the offering, JAB's ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper will drop to approximately 16.5%.

KDP Price Action: Keurig Dr Pepper shares were down 2.57% at $32.99 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.