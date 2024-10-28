What's Going On With Healthcare Triangle Shares Monday?

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares are moving higher on Monday after the company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it acquired the business, assets, and operations relating to the cloud and technology domain of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

What To Know: The acquisition of these assets was done through an Asset Transfer Agreement. In exchange for the acquired assets, Healthcare Triangle issued about 1.6 million shares of its Series B Preferred Stock to SecureKloud.

Each of the Series B Preferred Stock can be converted into ten of Healthcare Triangle’s common shares at the shareholder’s discretion. The transferred assets are valued at approximately $7.20 million, based on a total compensation of $4.50 per share of Series B Preferred Stock.

Healthcare Triangle shares are trading over 100% higher on Friday, moving on abnormally high volume. The company’s average volume over the past 100 days is 648.95 thousand and the company is currently trading on a session volume of 123.76 million.

How To Buy Healthcare Triangle Shares

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Healthcare Triangle's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Related Link: Elon Musk Fires Back After Biden Alleges Tesla CEO Violated Student Visa Norms, Says He Was Allowed To Work

HCTI Price Action: At the time of writing, Healthcare shares are moving 119.4% higher at $1.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: 962355 from Pixabay.