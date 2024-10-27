Trump's Fortune Skyrockets With $4B Stake In Trump Media & Technology Group

Donald Trump‘s net worth has seen a significant increase, largely attributed to his $4 billion stake in the Trump Media & Technology Group DJT. Next week’s election could have a substantial impact on his financial status and legal circumstances.

What Happened: A report by The Wall Street Journal indicated that while Trump’s businesses continue to be unstable, his financial standing has seen a marked improvement.

The primary factor behind this shift is his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of the unprofitable social media platform Truth Social.

Truth Social’s value has been propelled by traders who are banking on Trump’s return to the White House, reports the outlet.

However, this value could dissipate if he is defeated. Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, told the WSJ, “If he loses, I think this thing goes to zero.”

Despite the inherent risks, Trump has refrained from using his stake in the company to finance his campaign. His net worth, boosted by the improved performance of the Trump Organization’s golf properties and its robust cash position, is estimated to be between $7.5 billion and $10 billion, inclusive of debt. This is over twice his net worth in 2020 and 2016.

Trump’s stock market gains have counterbalanced the losses in his real estate portfolio, which has been hit by one of the most severe U.S. office slumps in recent history.

Despite these hurdles, the Trump Organization has managed to maintain a solid cash position, partially owing to the sale of assets such as the Trump International Hotel in Washington and Trump Ferry Point Golf Links in New York City.

However, the company might encounter financial difficulties due to Trump’s ongoing legal troubles, which include criminal charges and civil fraud cases.

Regardless of the election results, the Trump Organization is expected to endure, with Eric Trump continuing to oversee the daily operations.

Why It Matters: Trump's financial situation appears more stable now than in recent years, but this year's election outcome could heavily impact his wealth and legal matters.

The upcoming election could significantly affect Trump's financial landscape: a win might sustain or boost the platform’s value, while a loss could sharply devalue his holdings.

Thus, his political outcome is deeply tied to his wealth and business prospects.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.