NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 Mission Lands Off Florida Coast After Over 200 Days At International Space Station

Astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin splashed down in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Florida on Friday, Oct. 25, marking the successful completion of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission.

What Happened: Crew-8 members arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in March and spent over 200 days in space before undocking from the station at 5:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

SpaceX confirmed the return of the crew in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

“Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth…,” it said.

“Welcome home, #Crew8! After a science mission of over seven months living and working on the Space Station, the crew of four are back on Earth,” NASA too announced.

Splashdown. Welcome home, #Crew8! After a science mission of over seven months living and working on the @Space_Station, the crew of four are back on Earth. pic.twitter.com/6tvEBQRgLI — NASA (@NASA) October 25, 2024

Why It Matters: Crew-8 mission is NASA’s eighth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the ISS under its Commercial Crew Program.

The mission's undocking has been postponed multiple times before owing to multiple issues at the station and back on Earth. During the mission's launch in March, it was expected that the crew would stay aboard the station only till the end of August.

Crew-9 mission went to the ISS late last month and is slated to return in February.

