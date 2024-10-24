Apple Hires 400 New Workers For Retail Stores As It Looks To Ramp Up India Presence

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Apple AAPL is planning to hire 400 new employees for its upcoming stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

What Happened: Apple has listed a slew of job openings on its website, aiming to fill various positions before the launch of these outlets next year, Moneycontrol reported. The job listings include both full-time and part-time roles, similar to those at its existing stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

According to an inside source, “Apple’s part-time opportunities are for fresh graduates seeking experience in working with a large corporation. These graduates can take up various shifts at Apple stores.”

Apple’s BKC store in Mumbai and Select City Walk store in Delhi each employ 90-100 individuals, including part-time employees who work in shifts. The company aims to hire a similar number of employees for its new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Apple’s recruiters have already begun attracting talent on job sites, including LinkedIn. One of the Apple India recruiters posted, “It’s amazing to see Apple expand across this incredible country in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. We are looking to talk to people across many roles.”

Apple’s decision to expand its retail operations in India comes on the back of the success of its BKC outlet in Mumbai and Select City Mall store in Delhi. Launched in April last year by CEO Tim Cook, these two stores have reportedly generated around ₹800 crore in revenues in their first year, with 60% of sales coming from the smaller Delhi store.

Disclaimer: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in the writing of this article.