Why ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Stock Is Up 140%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc NDRA shares are trading higher by 94.6% to 43 cents during Tuesday’s session after the company announced the activation of a post market clinical study of the TAEUS liver system.

What To Know: ENDRA Life Sciences has announced the launch of a post-market clinical study at LMU University Hospital in Munich. This medical research center will evaluate TAEUS’ liver fat measurement capabilities compared to the established MRI-PDFF test.

ENDRA says the study aims to gather real-world clinical data to enhance the understanding of TAEUS in managing metabolic diseases. Researchers meanwhile plan to present their findings at future medical congresses and publish them in peer-reviewed journals.

Alexander Tokman, ENDRA’s Acting CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to strengthen the company’s clinical data portfolio and support its FDA De Novo submission targeted for mid-2025.

Tokman noted that this partnership marks an entry into Germany’s healthcare market, which is the largest in Europe, positioning TAEUS as a reliable biomarker for liver fat.

How To Buy NDRA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in ENDRA Life Sciences’ case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NDRA has a 52-week high of $138.50 and a 52-week low of $0.18.