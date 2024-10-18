What's Going On With ASML Shares Friday?

ASML Holding N.V. ASML stock is moving higher on Friday. The stock might be rebounding after falling earlier this week on soft guidance which it issued on Tuesday.

What To Know: The company’s guidance included 2024 fourth-quarter net sales outlook between €8.8 billion and €9.2 billion. In addition, the company expects a gross margin between 49% and 50%.

For the full 2024 fiscal year, ASML anticipates net sales of about €28 billion. In the 2025 fiscal year, ASML expects net sales from €30 billion to €35 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 53%.

CEO Christophe Fouquet said that its 2025 net sales guidance is in, “the lower half of the range that we provided at our 2022 Investor Day.” Fouquet attributed the gross margin, which is also below the previously expected range, to “delayed timing of EUV demand.”

How To Buy ASML Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in ASML Holding ASML's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

See Also: Spirit Airlines Struggles To Regain Altitude As Competitors Soar, Bankruptcy Concerns Intensify

ASML Price Action: At the time of writing, ASML shares are moving 2.87% higher at $720.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Shutterstock