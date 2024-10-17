Why NIO Stock Is Falling

NIO Inc – ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 6.72% to $5.14 Thursday and lower by 16% since Monday’s open, as investors continue to express doubts about China’s latest stimulus measures.

What’s Happening: Despite Beijing announcing support for low-income households and the property market, the lack of concrete figures and specific help for the electric vehicle (EV) sector left markets unimpressed.

NIO, a key player in China's EV market, relies on government subsidies and strong consumer demand. While earlier reports suggested a potential 2 trillion yuan ($284.4 billion) stimulus, no definitive commitments materialized. This raised concerns that economic uncertainty could weaken demand for high-end EVs.

Adding to NIO's challenges are U.S.-China tensions, which restrict access to vital technologies like semiconductors and AI, critical for EV innovation. With slowing economic growth and increased competition, NIO's stock reflects market worries that the stimulus may fall short in boosting the EV industry and overall recovery.

What Else: Meanwhile, per a report form the Associated Press, China on Thursday said it plans to expand financing for housing projects on a “white list” to 4 trillion yuan ($562 billion) and will redevelop 1 million urban villages, as part of efforts to revive its struggling property sector.

Officials noted that the housing market has “bottomed out” after three years, with recent data showing a rise in property sales, following measures to stabilize the sector after a borrowing crackdown.

