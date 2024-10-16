Mark Cuban Battles Former Trump Advisor For Suggesting A 'Child Could Do' American Auto Workers Job: Paul Krugman Chimes In On The Controversy — 'He Still Thinks It's 1965'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and former President Donald Trump advisor Stephen Miller engaged in a heated exchange Wednesday over Trump’s recent comments about auto manufacturing and workers’ skills, bringing attention to the complexities of modern automotive production in America.

What Happened: The controversy began after Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris‘ campaign shared a clip where Trump suggested automotive assembly work was simple enough that “children could do it.” Cuban, known for his role on “Shark Tank” and his business acumen, criticized Trump’s understanding of modern manufacturing.

“He still thinks it’s 1965,” Cuban wrote. “It’s obvious he has no idea what it takes to manufacture any advanced product, car or otherwise.”

Miller defended Trump, claiming the clip was “deceptively edited” and arguing that Trump was actually criticizing European automakers’ trade practices rather than belittling American workers. However, Cuban countered by specifically highlighting Mercedes-Benz’s substantial U.S. manufacturing presence.

“The Mercedes plant is in the USA. The workers are American,” Cuban responded. “He said a child could do the job of an American worker. That’s an insult.”

Stephen. The Mercedes plant is in the USA. The workers are American. He said a child could do the job of an American worker. That's an insult.



I know your guy insults hard working Americans often, but don't normalize this Stephen.



His interview was awful. When he… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 16, 2024

See Also: September Retail Sales In Focus: Will Strong Consumer Spending Power A ‘No Landing’ Rally For Stocks?

Cuban backed his argument by sharing detailed information about Mercedes-Benz’s manufacturing facility in Vance, Alabama. The plant, known as Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), represents billions in investment and employs thousands of American workers. The facility produces several models, including the GLE, GLS, and electric vehicles, while utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques such as the “One Man – One Engine” philosophy for AMG models.

Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman weighed in on the controversy, suggesting Trump’s comments reflected a misunderstanding of modern automotive manufacturing practices. Krugman pointed out that while some countries do utilize “completely knocked down” assembly practices due to tariff structures.

Trump disparaged SC auto workers as just assembling foreign parts: this happens in some countries, where cars come "completely knocked down." And the reason is … tariffs https://t.co/cPwv2P8lU8 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 16, 2024

The exchange highlighted the broader debate over automotive manufacturing practices and their economic impact in the United States, particularly as the industry transitions toward electric vehicle production and advanced manufacturing techniques.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.