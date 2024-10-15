What's Going On With Dell Technologies Shares?

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock initially popped in early trading after the company introduced a series of new innovations aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its Dell AI Factory.

What To Know: Dell Technologies shares traded up to around the $131 level on Tuesday before pulling back and turning negative as broader markets pulled back from recent strength.

Despite the slight pullback, Dell shares are still up more than 65% since the start of the year, largely driven by the company’s positioning in AI. Tuesday’s announcements aim to further Dell’s role in the AI revolution.

The advancements include new integrated rack-scalable systems, servers, storage and data management features designed to power high-density computing and AI workloads at scale. The company announced the Dell Integrated Rack 7000, which offers liquid-cooled high-density compute infrastructure and scalable power management.

Additionally, the new PowerEdge XE9712 platform, designed for large language model (LLM) training and real-time AI inference, delivers strong GPU density. The company also introduced the PowerEdge M7725, a system tailored for high-performance computing environments and announced several updates for its PowerScale storage platform aimed at boosting AI workload performance and simplifying data management.

Dell said its new data management solutions include advancements in its Data Lakehouse platform and services designed to simplify data access, manageability and scalability.

“Capitalizing on the multiple opportunities presented by AI has become the most compelling driver of network cloud transformation,” said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager of Dell’s telecom systems business.

DELL Price Action: Dell Technologies shares were down 0.49% at $127.76 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

