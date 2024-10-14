Arm Holdings Stock Climbs In A Week As Semiconductor Sector Strengthens

Arm Holdings PLC – ADR ARM has seen gains over the past week. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The demand for semiconductors has grown, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and mobile technology. Arm's technology is a critical component in devices such as smartphones and cloud services. Additionally, the partnership with Apple Inc. AAPL for the iPhone 16 may have also influenced investor confidence in the company.

Financially, Arm reported record revenue of $939 million for Fiscal year 2025, representing a 39% increase from the previous year. The gross margin stands at 96.5%, with licensing revenue growing by 72%. Currently, Arm is trading within a 52-week range of $46.50 to $188.75. The session volume reached 8.942 million shares, exceeding the 100-day average volume of 7.928 million shares.

The stock is also trending on social media such as Yahoo Finance and StockTwits, attracting increased investor attention and engagement.

ARM Price Action: Arm Holdings shares were up by 6.84% at $162.82 at market close Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

Photo: Shutterstock.