Why Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Is Rising

Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV shares are trading higher by 4.6% to $4.13 Friday afternoon after the company announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has increased the Star rating of its PPO Medicare Advantage plans to 4 Stars for 2025, affecting payments in 2026.

What To Know: Clover Health’s HMO plan rating was also boosted to 3.5 Stars. The company says 95% of Clover's members are covered by its PPO plans. The Star ratings are based on healthcare quality and drug plan performance and Clover's improvement was driven by strong scores in Medication Adherence, HEDIS, and CAHPS.

Notably, Clover earned a 4.94 out of 5 Stars in HEDIS, reflecting high-quality care in areas like diabetes and heart disease management.

CEO Andrew Toy attributed the success to Clover Assistant technology, which helps physicians improve preventive care and coordination.

Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Clover's Medicare Advantage division, highlighted that the improved ratings allow the company to reinvest in better member benefits and support continued growth.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CLOV has a 52-week high of $4.28 and a 52-week low of $0.61.