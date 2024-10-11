Fidelity Data Breach Exposes Personal Information Of Over 77K Customers

Fidelity Investments has disclosed a significant data breach that compromised the personal information of over 77,000 customers. The breach, which occurred in August, involved unauthorized access to the company’s systems.

What Happened: Fidelity Investments reported that a data breach in August exposed the personal data of over 77,099 customers.

The breach took place between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, when unauthorized individuals accessed Fidelity’s systems through two newly created customer accounts. The Boston-based firm detected the breach on Aug. 19 and swiftly terminated the unauthorized access.

See Also: Apple Card Slashes Savings Account Interest For 3rd Time Following Fed’s Decisions

In a filing with Maine’s attorney general, Fidelity confirmed that customer accounts and funds remained unaffected. However, personal information such as Social Security numbers and driver's licenses were compromised.

Fidelity also informed New Hampshire’s attorney general that the unauthorized party accessed documents by submitting fraudulent requests to an internal database containing images of documents related to Fidelity customers.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Despite the breach, Fidelity assured that customer accounts remained secure. The company, which manages assets worth $14.1 trillion as of June, did not provide further details on how the breach occurred.

Fidelity Investments did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s comment request.

Why It Matters: The Fidelity breach is the latest in a series of high-profile data breaches affecting major companies. In July, Disney experienced a significant data breach when hackers leaked sensitive internal data from its Slack channels. This breach exposed discussions about ad campaigns and studio technology.

Earlier in October, a cyberattack linked to the Chinese government targeted major U.S. broadband providers, including AT&T and Verizon. This breach, known as Salt Typhoon, posed a significant national security risk by potentially compromising systems used for court-authorized wiretapping requests.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash