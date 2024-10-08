Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Once Spoke About The Importance Of Every Country Needing A Sovereign AI — But What Exactly Is This?

Several prominent figures in the tech industry, including Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang, are actively discussing the concept of “sovereign AI.” This highlights its importance for national interests and security.

What Happened: In an interview with Business Insider, JJ Kardwell, CEO of Vultr, a cloud service provider and data center operator, elaborated on the concept of Sovereign AI and its significance in the era of intricate computations.

Sovereign AI is the control a government or organization exerts over AI technologies and data, ensuring they align with national legal frameworks.

It emphasizes local cloud infrastructure, keeping data within borders to meet regulations and address security concerns.

According to Kardwell, “The higher levels of sovereignty involve no communication, no information whatsoever, even at a control plane level, passing outside of a country.”

According to media reports, India is building local AI capabilities with Nvidia, aligning with its “Make-in-India” goals. Japan, also partnering with Nvidia, is developing AI infrastructure for disaster response.

France and Canada are advancing frameworks to safeguard data and tech amid global competition. In response to U.S. restrictions, China is also accelerating its domestic AI efforts, highlighting the geopolitical stakes of sovereign AI.

Why It Matters: Nvidia CEO has been a strong advocate for sovereign AI. He has previously highlighted the need for nations to develop their own AI capabilities to protect data and preserve cultural identity.

He views sovereign AI as critical for countries to harness their unique strengths in the AI era and has backed this with a $110 million fund for startups in the space.

“Sovereign AI clouds coming up from all over the world as people realize that they can't afford to export their country's knowledge, their country's culture for somebody else to then resell AI back to them,” he said during an earnings call in November 2023.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna also shares this vision. He has urged nations to build their own AI infrastructure, particularly large language models, and called for national AI computing centers to support this effort.

Earlier, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress also highlighted the rising global demand for sovereign AI, driven by the need for local data processing, with countries like India and Japan leading the charge.

