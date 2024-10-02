Rocket Lab Shares Are Up 12% Over Past Week: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares have been trading higher over the past five days. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know:

Completion of Second Spacecraft for Varda Space Industries:

Rocket Lab announced the successful testing and integration of its second Pioneer spacecraft for Varda Space Industries.

This spacecraft will handle in-space operations, including reentry positioning maneuvers and deorbiting to recover Varda's capsule.

Varda's FAA approval for a second launch makes it the first company to secure a second reentry license.

Successful Launches:

Last Friday, Rocket Lab launched its 53rd Electron mission, deploying five satellites into Low Earth Orbit as part of the “Kinéis Killed the RadIOT Star” mission.

The first spacecraft for Varda was launched in June 2023 and its re-entry capsule was successfully recovered in February 2024.

Substantial Developments:

Strategic Collaborations: Peter Beck , Rocket Lab's CEO, highlighted the company’s vertically integrated approach, facilitating rapid development and delivery of reliable spacecraft for Varda's missions.

, Rocket Lab's CEO, highlighted the company’s vertically integrated approach, facilitating rapid development and delivery of reliable spacecraft for Varda's missions. Technical Analysis: Rocket Lab has an RSI of 90.94, indicating overbought conditions, which suggests strong buying interest but also potential for a pullback.

What Else:

Rocket Lab has garnered growing attention on social media platforms, particularly Reddit's r/wallstreetbets.

Traders are focusing on technical setups, significant gains in space stocks and Rocket Lab’s high short interest (16.43% of its float).

Keybanc analyst Michael Leshock also raised Rocket Lab's price target from $8 to $11 on Friday, maintaining an Overweight rating.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up by 4.44% at $9.64 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

