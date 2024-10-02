What's Going On With ICoreConnect Stock Wednesday?

ICoreConnect, Inc. ICCT shares are moving higher Wednesday after the company announced it agreed to sell its managed service provider division to The 20 LLC.

The Details: ICoreConnect anticipates that the divestiture will provide a plethora of benefits for the company.

The company said that the divesture will, “generate capital that will be used to reduce debt and reinvest in core areas of the business.” In addition, ICoreConnect expects the divestiture will allow the company to allocate resources more effectively.

Furthermore, this decision aligns with the company’s objective to streamline operations and prioritize higher-margin SaaS opportunities that better support its long-term strategic vision.

Lastly, the company said, “a leaner organizational structure will reduce complexity and enhance the company’s ability to quickly respond to market dynamics and competitive pressures.”

ICCT Price Action: At the time of writing, ICoreConnect stock is moving 41.3% higher at 49 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo via Shutterstock