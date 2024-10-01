Elon Musk Resumes Slamming FCC's Decision To Deny Starlink $885M Subsidy After FEMA Sends Its Terminals To Help Hurricane Helene Victims

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday termed the denial of about $900 million in subsidies to its satellite internet segment Starlink as “contemptible political lawfare” on the heels of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turning to Starlink to provide connectivity in regions devastated by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA Turns To Starlink: FEMA is currently using multiple Starlink satellite systems to help with responder communication and more are being shipped to assist with restoring communication infrastructure, the agency said on Monday.

Musk on Monday also said that SpaceX has sent “as many Starlink terminals as possible” to areas in need since the Hurricane and is continuing to do so.

Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

FCC Denies Starlink Subsidies: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last month that Starlink is not eligible to receive $885.5 million in subsidies.

In 2022, the FCC concluded that it would not offer subsidies to Starlink from its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, alleging that the SpaceX subsidiary failed to demonstrate that it had the technical and financial ability to deploy internet with certain speeds at 642,925 locations in 35 states.

Virginia E-rate consultant Greg Weisiger subsequently filed a petition for reconsideration of the order earlier this year. However, the Wireline Competition Bureau said in September that the petition does not provide any new information or evidence of changed circumstances which disputes the agency's prior decision.

Musk Responds: Musk in September slammed the FCC as “flat-out lying.”

"How exactly does SpaceX not have the technical or financial ability to do something that it is already doing?" Musk then wrote on X.

Musk slammed the FCC in December too, alleging that the decision to deny Starlink the subsidies is "extremely unethical and politically partisan."

