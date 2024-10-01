Trump's Niece Says Vance Handed Down Huge 'Advantage' In Debate With Walz, Labels Him 'Inveterate Liar'

Vice Presidential candidates from either side of the aisle, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will take on each other in a debate to be televised live on CBS News on Tuesday, and former President Donald Trump‘s niece Mary Trump weighed in on the event in her substack post.

Media Apathy: CBS, owned by Paramount Global PARA, said it would not fact-check the debate in real-time but would do it in its live blog and on socials as well as in its post-debate coverage, said Mary Trump in the post published on Monday. The presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted by ABC News, had real-time fact-checking.

The statement from CBS that moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell “will facilitate” opportunities for Vance and Walz to confront each other sounded like “on one hand CBS wants a food fight and, on the other, as if its comfortable giving a huge advantage to the one debate participant—Vance—who is known, like his running mate, for being an inveterate liar,” Mary Trump said.

The psychologist also said if the media doesn’t take up the onus of fact-checking information, it is incumbent on the public to spot a lie when they hear or read one.

See Also: Vance Vs. Walz: Comparing Net Worth Of Trump And Kamala Harris’ VP Picks

Violence In The Cards: If Donald Trump is elected again, there will be blood, given he has long been targeting vulnerable communities and setting them up if he loses the election, said Mary Trump in a separate post. “The more desperate he becomes, the more openly Donald fantasizes about violence being unleashed on his behalf,” she said.

Mary Trump noted that last weekend in Pennsylvania Donald Trump lied about shoplifting and proposed “one real rough nasty day” to let police do whatever they want to alleged perpetrators.

“This isn't fiction and what Donald is calling for has an historical precedent,” she added.

“Donald is clearly signaling to his extremist followers that he will not only condone but will actively welcome such episodes of violence and intimidation here,” Mary Trump said. He has stated clearly on several occasions that he wants to use law enforcement and the U.S. military against American citizens, she said.

While noting that Donald Trump has repeatedly said America’s enemies are those within and not China, Russia or North Korea, Mary Trump said her uncle believes deeply that anyone who opposes him or stands up to him is his enemy and, because he is an authoritarian, by extension, the enemy of the United States.

“My uncle sees violence committed on his behalf as the ultimate sign of love and loyalty. He wants Americans to bleed—for him,” she added.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock