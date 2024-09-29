Elon Musk Joins Fight For Election Reform With Vivek Ramaswamy: What This Could Mean

Elon Musk has publicly endorsed a set of election reforms proposed by Vivek Ramaswamy, describing them as “simple and effective.”

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk took to X to express his agreement with a set of election reform proposals put forth by former presidential candidate Ramaswamy.

The proposals included single-day voting on Election Day as a national holiday, the use of paper ballots, and the requirement of a government-issued ID. Musk’s post read, “Simple and effective.”

Simple and effective https://t.co/KDAsrrTUyv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2024

Musk’s endorsement comes at a time when election reform is a hot topic in the United States, with debates around voting methods and voter identification requirements.

Also Read: From Tech To Politics? Vivek Ramaswamy Considers Elon Musk For White House: ‘I Expect Him To Be An Interesting Advisor’

In another post, Ramaswamy said in an interview that Musk is super “hardcore” about firing federal employees in partnership with Trump. Musk quite agreed to that statement.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2024 Musk’s response confirms his aggressive stance on the issue of federal employment. The mention of “Ozempic” in the original tweet is a metaphorical reference to a weight loss drug, suggesting that Musk intends to “slim down” the federal workforce.

Why It Matters: Musk’s endorsement of these election reforms could potentially influence the ongoing debate.

His status as a prominent tech figure and his large following on social media platforms like Twitter could bring more attention to these proposals.

However, it remains to be seen how this endorsement will impact the broader conversation around election reform.

Read Next

Musk Magic At Work? Vivek Ramaswamy Sees A Surge Of Twitter Followers Since Spaces With X Owner

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.