What's Going On With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Friday?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent covering the subcutaneous delivery of Zembrace Symtouch for treating migraines.

The Details: Issued on September 24, the patent entitled ‘Pharmaceutical Composition for Treating Migraine’ is anticipated to provide protection into 2036.

This comes after the company launched a campaign called ‘Does Your Migraine Pill Work Every Time?’ with the goal of informing healthcare providers and consumers about the advantages of non-oral migraine medications.

TNXP Price Action: At the time of writing, Tonix shares are trading 17.2% higher at 16 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

