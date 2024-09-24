'Possible, But Not Probable': Steve Jobs' Witty Transportation Answer In 1973 Resume Earns Him Online Accolades — Bill Gates $15k Salary No Less Impressive In The Same Era

The early resumes of tech industry pioneers Steve Jobs and Bill Gates resurfaced online last month, making it clear that even at the age of 18, they were already showcasing impressive skills.

What Happened: Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman took to X and posted the resumes, describing them as “Steve Jobs and Bill Gates’ resumes at age 18.”

At the time of writing, his post had garnered over 119,000 views and nearly 1,300 likes.

The 1973 resume of Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc., was partially handwritten. It highlights “electronics tech” as one of his special abilities, with “design engineering” as his interest.

Jobs said he majored in English literature and gave his address out as “Reed College.” Interestingly, according to the college website, he was a student there in the fall of 1972 and dropped out after just one semester. He continued living on the campus and auditing classes including Shakespeare, modern dance, and calligraphy.

One user in the comments noted that Jobs’ resume lacked a phone number, which is ironic considering he later revolutionized the global phone industry with the launch of the iPhone.

His answer to the “Access to transportation” question was also praised by some people. Jobs had answered the question, saying, “Possible, but not probable.”

On the other hand, Gates’ resume, written during his first year at Harvard University in 1974, shows him applying for the role of “System Analyst or System Programmer.”

Social media users found it amusing to see Gates’ height and weight listed on his resume. The Microsoft Corporation co-founder had also listed his current salary as $15,000.

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates' resumes at age 18: pic.twitter.com/tFTltp80jM — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 27, 2024

Why It Matters: Jobs, who passed away in 2011, was celebrated for his visionary leadership at Apple, where he transformed the personal computer industry.

He returned to Apple in 1997 after a 12-year hiatus, saving the company from bankruptcy and leading it to become one of the world’s largest tech firms.

Meanwhile, Gates has made significant contributions to personal computing and software and is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts.

After dropping out of college at 19, Gates co-founded Microsoft and transformed it into a global tech powerhouse.

His unique approach to financial management and business acumen led him to dominate the Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest individuals for 18 out of 23 years from 1995 to 2017.

Images via Shutterstock and Wikimedia

