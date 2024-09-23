Why Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) Stock Is Popping Off

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc NNE shares are trading higher by 13.7% to $14.78 during Monday’s session after the company announced the launch of NANO Nuclear Space to explore the potential commercial applications of its developing micronuclear reactor technology in space.

Nano Nuclear Energy says that NNS will optimize NANO’s existing reactor designs, including the “ZEUS” solid core battery and “ODIN” low-pressure coolant reactor, for potential use in cis-lunar space—the area between Earth and the Moon. The company says these technologies are aimed at supporting extraterrestrial power systems, human habitation and propulsion for long-distance missions.

“Our new subsidiary will pioneer advanced nuclear systems for the growing space industry,” said Jay Yu, NANO Nuclear’s Founder. CEO James Walker added that space exploration could unlock significant technological advancements, improving life on Earth.

Nano Nuclear Space says the company also aims to forge new partnerships and attract funding for its space-focused developments.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NNE has a 52-week high of $37.51 and a 52-week low of $3.25.