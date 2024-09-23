Why Elevai Labs (ELAB) Stock Is Down 60% Today

Elevai Labs Inc ELAB shares are trading lower by 60% to 11 cents during Monday’s session after the company announced the pricing of an $8.0 million public offering.
What Else: The offering consists of 28.57 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants, each sold with one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant, both exercisable at $0.38 per share.
The Series A Warrants will expire five years after the Initial Exercise Date, while Series B Warrants will expire in 2.5 years. Proceeds will support corporate purposes like working capital.
The offering is expected to close around September 24, 2024, pending standard conditions.
Should I Sell My ELAB Stock?
Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.
Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.
ELAB has a 52-week high of $4.24 and a 52-week low of $0.11.
