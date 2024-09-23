Why Elevai Labs (ELAB) Stock Is Down 60% Today

Elevai Labs Inc ELAB shares are trading lower by 60% to 11 cents during Monday’s session after the company announced the pricing of an $8.0 million public offering.

What Else: The offering consists of 28.57 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants, each sold with one Series A Warrant and one Series B Warrant, both exercisable at $0.38 per share.

The Series A Warrants will expire five years after the Initial Exercise Date, while Series B Warrants will expire in 2.5 years. Proceeds will support corporate purposes like working capital.

The offering is expected to close around September 24, 2024, pending standard conditions.

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

ELAB has a 52-week high of $4.24 and a 52-week low of $0.11.