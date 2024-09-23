Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Meets PM Modi, Says It's 'India's Moment' Amid AI Boom

This story was originally published on the Benzinga India portal.

Nvidia NVDA CEO, Jensen Huang, has underscored the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping India's technological landscape, adding that it was "India's moment".

What Happened: Huang's comments came following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's three-day US visit. Huang was among the 15 tech leaders who had the opportunity to engage with the Prime Minister.

Huang emphasized the role of AI in bringing computing to everyone and highlighted India's rising stature in the global tech arena, particularly in the startup ecosystem. He commended Modi's keen interest in learning about emerging technologies, with a special focus on AI.

The Nvidia CEO recognized India's rich pool of talent in computer science and reaffirmed his company's dedication to nurturing AI innovation in partnership with India's premier educational institutions.

"Every IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) now has an Nvidia AI Centre of Excellence where professionals are teaching students how to upskill into this new world of AI," Huang said.

He further pointed out that AI could democratize computing, making it accessible to a wider population. "India, as you know, is also home to some of the world’s greatest computer scientists. So, this is a great opportunity," he added.

Disclaimer: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in writing this story.