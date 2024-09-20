Why Onconetix (ONCO) Shares Are Down 27%

Onconetix Inc ONCO shares are trading lower by 29.9% to 8 cents Friday after the company announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. The company announced that its stockholders approved all proposals at the 2024 annual meeting held on September 5.

What Happened: These approvals included the election of Timothy Ramdeen and Ajit Singh as directors for a three-year term, amendments to the company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares issuable, and authorization for a reverse stock split at a ratio ranging from 1-for-30 to 1-for-60.

The board chose a 1-for-40 ratio, effective September 24, to help the company meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

What Else: Other approved measures included the issuance of shares related to the conversion of Series A and Series B Preferred Stock, a private placement, and the assumption of stock options from Proteomedix AG. Stockholders also ratified EisnerAmper LLP as the company's independent auditor for 2024.

The reverse stock split will reduce Onconetix’s outstanding shares from around 30.2 million to approximately 755,000.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ONCO has a 52-week high of $0.54 and a 52-week low of $0.08.