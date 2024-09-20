What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT shares continue to fall as the lockup period barring former President Donald Trump and some other investors from selling shares has expired.

Trump has indicated on multiple occasions that he will not be selling his shares. Last week during a rally in California, the former President responded to an audience question about whether Trump would sell his stake.

"No, I'm not selling," Trump responded. "No, I love it."

Other investors who were subject to the 180-day lockup period may choose to sell shares, however. ARC Global, which owns around 13.1 million shares, registered shares for sale back in April.

Trump may be losing his edge in the Presidential race, as a slew of recent polls show former President Trump is falling behind Vice President Kamala Harris. A Morning Consult poll put Harris up by 6 points, while surveys from ABC News/Ipsos and Yahoo News/YouGov put Harris ahead by 4 points and 5 points, respectively.

Trump Media & Technology shares continue to slide Friday, extending the stock's losses to more than 20% over the past five days. According to data from Benzinga Pro, TMTG stock is down nearly 75% since its debut following a SPAC merger in March.

DJT Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Trump Media & Technology Group shares are down 4.49% at $14.05 at the time of publication Friday.

