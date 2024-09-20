US Keeps Missiles Vital For Defence Of Taiwan In Philippines Despite Beijing's Demands For Removal: Report

The United States will continue to keep a mid-range missile system in the Philippines, the decision comes despite demands from China for its removal.

What Happened: The Typhon missile system, capable of launching missiles that can reach Chinese targets, was initially deployed for joint exercises earlier this year. However, it has remained in place, reported Reuters on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Philippines, located near Taiwan, is a crucial part of the U.S. strategy in Asia. The missile system’s presence is seen as vital for supporting Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

China and Russia have criticized the deployment, accusing the U.S. of escalating an arms race. China’s foreign ministry expressed significant concern over the decision to keep the system in place, stating it threatens regional security.

Philippine officials confirmed ongoing training with the missile system on the northern island of Luzon, near the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, according to the report. They indicated no immediate plans to withdraw the system, even though joint exercises conclude this month.

A senior Philippine government official noted that the U.S. and the Philippines are testing the system’s feasibility for potential conflict scenarios.

“It is up to the higher headquarters to decide on its stay, and most importantly the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) because they own this, it is not our capability,” Philippines army spokesman, Colonel Louie Dema-ala said according to the report.

Why It Matters: The decision to retain the missile system in the Philippines comes amid a series of escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

Recently, President Joe Biden‘s administration launched an investigation into a significant rise in enriched uranium imports from China, suspecting it as a potential loophole for Russia to bypass a U.S. import ban.

Additionally, key congressional panels have warned that the U.S. is lagging behind China in war preparedness. Lawmakers have criticized outdated Pentagon procedures and emphasized the need for faster technology transfers to allies.

Tensions in the South China Sea have also been on the rise. In June, a collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels near the Spratly Islands led to accusations of deceptive information from Beijing. The Philippine military has previously condemned China’s actions as illegal within their exclusive economic zone.

Furthermore, a survey by the Pew Research Center revealed that the U.S. enjoys a significantly better global image than China in numerous high- and middle-income countries. This perception plays a crucial role in the ongoing geopolitical rivalry between the two nations.

Image Via Shutterstock