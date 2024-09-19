What's Going On With Vistra Shares Today?

Shares of Vistra Corp. VST are volatile on Thursday after the company announced that it had reached definitive agreements with affiliates of Nuveen Asset Management and Avenue Capital Management II.

What To Know: The deal involves Vistra acquiring their combined 15% equity interest in Vistra Vision, a key move to consolidate its position in the energy sector.

Vistra Vision is a subsidiary that focuses on clean energy and renewable power initiatives. This acquisition allows Vistra to fully control this division, enhancing its focus on energy transition and expanding its influence in sustainable energy markets.

“TXU Energy is proud to recognize this year’s winners and their commitment to smart energy management, ambitious sustainability practices, and leadership in the community,” said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for TXU Energy.

VST Price Action: Vistra shares were down slightly by 0.58% at $90.67 according to Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

Photo by solarseven on Shutterstock.