What's Going On With American Resources Stock Wednesday?

American Resources Corporation AREC stock is trading higher after the company announced that its subsidiary ReElement Technologies was approved and certified for its Military Critical Technical Data Agreement under the United States and Canada Joint Certification Program.

The Details: The agreement is used by both the United States Department of Defense and the Canadian Department of National Defense in order to protect sensitive military data. It’s usually established between the relevant defense department(s) and contractors which need access to critical data for projects.

“As we continue to pioneer innovative achievements in critical mineral refining, we are proud to achieve this milestone with our Department of Defense as well as the Canadian DND. We have and continue to work hard to strategically position ReElement as the most efficient solution for the deployment of efficient and cost competitive critical mineral refining capacity outside of China,” said Steven Frankowski, Controller of ReElement Technologies.

ARC Price Action: At the time of writing, American Resources stock is moving 28% higher at 64 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

