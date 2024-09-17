What's Going On With Moderna Shares Tuesday?

Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares are moving higher on Tuesday after the company announced that Health Canada approved its updated COVID-19 vaccine.

What Happened: Moderna announced on Tuesday that Health Canada approved its vaccine, SPIKEVAX, which aids in preventing COVID-19 in people six months of age or older.

The vaccine targets the KP.2 variant of COVID-19. The company plans to begin delivery of the vaccine to the Public Health Agency of Canada shortly.

The approval by Health Canada relies on a blend of manufacturing data, pre-clinical findings and earlier clinical, non-clinical and real-world evidence validating the efficacy and safety of Moderna’s mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19-infections, staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination remains one of the best ways to help protect yourself from severe illness,” said Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, country medical director, Moderna Canada.

MRNA Price Action: At the time of publication, Moderna stock is moving 5.74% higher at $73.14 per data from Benzinga Pro.

