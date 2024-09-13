Why UTime (WTO) Stock Is Down 17% Today

UTime Ord Shs WTO shares are trading lower by 16.8% to $0.64 during Friday’s session after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering of 7,692,308 shares at $0.65 per share.

The offering is expected to close around September 16, pending standard closing conditions. Gross proceeds are estimated at $5 million, before deducting expenses.

What Else: UTime shares also fell this week after the company announced and effected a 1-for-25 reverse share split.

The move aimed to meet Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing.

The company said the reverse split will reduce the total number of outstanding shares from 450 million to approximately 18 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, WTO has a 52-week high of $62.25 and a 52-week low of $0.58.