What's Going On With Quhuo Limited Stock Wednesday?

Quhuo Limited QH shares are moving higher Wednesday. The company announced that Cloud Alliance has dissolved its stake in the company.

The Details: Cloud Alliance previously held a 25.96% stake in the company which it dissolved according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Specifically, Cloud Alliance sold its 5,250,000 Class A Shares and earned proceeds of $1,199,375.

How To Buy Quhuo Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Quhuo QH's case, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

See Also: Nvidia Shares Riding On Huge AI Tailwind, Says Portfolio Strategist: Why Expert Says Stock Will Stay On An Upward Path For Next 2-3 Years

QH Price Action: At the time of writing, Quhuo shares are moving 18.6% higher at $1.57 per data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas for Unsplash