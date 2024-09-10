SpaceX Bastrop Facility Touches 1M Starlink Hardware Production Milestone

SpaceX‘s factory in Bastrop, Texas has built a million Starlink standard hardware kits, the company announced on X on Monday.

What Happened: “Just 10 months after opening our factory in Bastrop, Texas, the Starlink team there has built 1 million Starlink Standard kits!,” the company wrote on the social media platform X while adding that the team is ramping production to meet surging demand.

Starlink is the satellite internet segment of Elon Musk‘s SpaceX. The company aims to provide low-latency internet to subscribers worldwide with a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

The standard hardware refers to the hardware ideal for residential use and everyday internet applications like streaming and video calls. It is currently priced at $299 in the U.S.

Why It Matters: SpaceX said in May that Starlink is connecting over 3 million people with high-speed internet. The facility is available over across 100 countries, territories, and other markets.

According to data from astronomer Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched over 7000 Starlink satellites into space, of which 6337 are working, to provide the service.

Starlink achieved breakeven cash flow in November 2023, rekindling hopes for an IPO of the segment. In late 2020, Musk said that SpaceX would probably IPO Starlink when its revenue growth is ‘smooth and predictable.'

