Harvey Weinstein Rushed To NYC Hospital For Emergency Heart Surgery Amid Ongoing Health Issues And Legal Battles

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been rushed to a New York City hospital for emergency heart surgery, adding to his ongoing health woes.

What Happened: Weinstein, 72, was transported from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital late Sunday after experiencing severe chest pains. His representatives, Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld, confirmed the procedure according to the Associated Press.

Rothfeld identified the surgery as pericardiocentesis, a procedure to remove fluid from around the heart. Weinstein had been feeling unwell for several weeks, with his condition deteriorating daily.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, urged jail officials to move him to Bellevue, warning that Weinstein’s life was at risk. The Department of Correction’s website confirmed Weinstein’s transfer to Bellevue’s Prison Ward.

Weinstein has had multiple health issues, including COVID-19, pneumonia, and heart problems, since his 2020 conviction. He remains in custody awaiting a retrial scheduled for Nov. 12.

Why It Matters: The latest health scare for Weinstein comes amid significant legal developments. In April, New York's highest court overturned Weinstein's 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape, citing judicial errors.

The court ruled 4-3 that the trial judge erred by allowing testimonies from women whose accusations were not part of the charges Weinstein faced. This decision impacted Weinstein's choice not to testify in his own defense.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has indicated plans to retry Weinstein. Judge Jenny Rivera, writing for the majority, stated, "The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial."

