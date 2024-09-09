Why UTime (WTO) Stock Is Down 26% Today

UTime Ltd WTO shares are trading lower by 26.1% to $0.04 Monday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-25 reverse share split.

The reverse split will be effective on or around the open of September 11. This move aims to meet Nasdaq’s minimum $1.00 bid price requirement for continued listing.

The reverse split will reduce the total number of outstanding shares from 450 million to approximately 18 million. No fractional shares will be issued, and proportionate adjustments will be made to outstanding securities.

Should I Sell My WTO Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of UTime have lost 86.46% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of -78.0%, meaning the stock has underperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

WTO has a 52-week high of $2.49 and a 52-week low of $0.05.