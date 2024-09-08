Biden Took 48 Years' Worth Of Average Worker's Vacation Days In Less Than Four Years As President

President Joe Biden has reportedly spent approximately 40% of his tenure on vacation, totaling 532 days in less than four years.

What Happened: According to data compiled by the Republican National Committee, the average American, who receives 11 vacation days annually, would need about 48 years to match the number of days off President Biden has taken.

Mark Paoletta, former general counsel of the White House budget office under ex-President Donald Trump, criticized Biden’s frequent vacations amidst national issues such as inflation, border security, and international tensions.

The RNC pointed out that Biden’s recent vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, marked his “16th straight day on vacation,” reports The New York Post.

Speculation has been rife that Biden’s low public profile since late July is due to disagreements with fellow Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Despite assurances from presidential aides that Biden continues to work remotely during his breaks, his vacation ratio significantly surpasses that of former Presidents Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama.

Why It Matters: President Biden’s frequent vacations have raised eyebrows, particularly in light of pressing national and international issues. His time off has been criticized by many, including former White House officials, who argue that the President’s focus should be on addressing these challenges.

The speculation around Biden’s low public profile and potential disagreements with fellow Democrats also adds to the controversy. These factors, combined with the comparison to former Presidents, underscore the significance of this issue.

The report’s findings could potentially impact public perception of the President and his administration, and may influence future political discourse and decision-making.

The extent of this impact, however, remains to be seen.

Photo: Shutterstock