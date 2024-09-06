Meta Updates On Third-Party Chat Integration For WhatsApp And Messenger In Europe

Meta Platforms Inc. META on Friday provided an update on its efforts to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), specifically focusing on enabling interoperability between its messaging services—WhatsApp and Messenger—and third-party messaging apps.

Key Developments:

Interoperability Compliance : In response to the DMA, Meta has integrated third-party chat features into WhatsApp and Messenger for European users. This allows users to connect with people using other interoperable messaging services.

: In response to the DMA, Meta has integrated third-party chat features into WhatsApp and Messenger for European users. This allows users to connect with people using other interoperable messaging services. User Experience Enhancements : Meta has introduced notifications in WhatsApp and Messenger to inform users about the availability of third-party chats. The company has also developed a user-friendly onboarding process that allows users to select and manage third-party apps, with options to separate or combine chats from different platforms.

: Meta has introduced notifications in WhatsApp and Messenger to inform users about the availability of third-party chats. The company has also developed a user-friendly onboarding process that allows users to select and manage third-party apps, with options to separate or combine chats from different platforms. Rich Features and Future Expansions: Meta has exceeded the basic interoperability requirements by incorporating rich messaging features such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators and read receipts. The company also plans to expand functionality by adding group chats in 2025 and voice/video calling by 2027.

Challenges and Continued Development:

Meta acknowledges the technical complexities involved in ensuring privacy and security in third-party chats. The company emphasized that maintaining these standards is a shared responsibility between Meta and the third-party services that choose to interoperate according to Meta itself.

This move represents a shift in how messaging platforms operate within the EU, aligning with regulatory requirements while attempting to offer a seamless and secure user experience. However, the ambitious timeline and the gradual rollout of features suggest that full interoperability will take years to materialize.

Meta Price Action: Meta Platforms shares closed down by 3.21% at $500.27 according to Benzinga Pro.

