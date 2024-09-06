Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm After EU Birth Rates Hit Record Low: 'Population Collapse Is A Certainty'

SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has raised alarms about a looming population collapse due to declining birth rates in the European Union.

What Happened: Musk responded to a news update by Mario Nawfal highlighting the EU’s fertility crisis.

In his post on X, Musk stated, “Birth rates continue to plummet. Population collapse is a certainty.” The report pointed out that for the first time since 1960, the EU’s live births fell below 4 million, with only 3.88 million babies born in 2022.

The EU’s average fertility rate has dropped to 1.46, well below the global average of 2.27. Among European countries with the lowest fertility rates are Malta at 1.08, Spain at 1.16, Italy at 1.24, Greece at 1.32, and Cyprus at 1.37.

Births in the EU have decreased from 5.1 million in 1990 to this new record low, raising concerns about the future demographic and economic stability of the region, according to EU data.

Birth rates continue to plummet.



Population collapse is a certainty. https://t.co/xFZi9IcEbS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

Why It Matters: The warning by Musk is not new. He has consistently voiced concerns about declining birth rates and their potential impact on civilization. In a previous statement, Musk emphasized that a collapsing birth rate is the “biggest danger civilization faces.” Musk himself has fathered 12 children.

Japan is already experiencing the economic effects of a declining birth rate. Japanese diaper manufacturers have shifted their focus to the adult market as the birth rate continues to fall. This shift indicates the broader economic implications of a shrinking younger population.

Musk has also warned that the United States is heading towards extinction unless more children are born. He has urged people to have more children to combat the impending population collapse.

The declining birth rates in Europe are in line with the global trend of decreasing fertility rates, a phenomenon that has been a cause of concern for several world leaders and economists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged families in Russia to have more children to preserve the nation's ethnic identity.

