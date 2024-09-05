Applied Digital Corp. Shares Are trading Higher Today: What You Need To Know

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation APLD are trading significantly higher Thursday following the announcement of a $160 million private placement financing deal. This strategic move, involving a group of institutional and accredited investors, notably includes NVIDIA Inc. NVDA and Related Companies.

Why Are The Shares Moving?

The sharp increase in Applied Digital's stock price can be attributed to the following key developments:

Private Placement Financing : Applied Digital announced that it has secured $160 million through a private placement of its common stock. This financing was priced at the market value, with the company agreeing to issue approximately 49.38 million shares at a price of $3.24 per share .

Key Highlights of the Deal

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital Corporation shares were up by 62.7% at $5.25 according to Benzinga Pro.

