Kamala Harris's VP Pick Tim Walz Subpoenaed By Republic House Panel Investigation Into 'Feeding Our Future' Nonprofit's COVID Aid Scheme

The House Education and Workforce Committee has issued subpoenas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture concerning a fraud investigation involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. The subpoenas demand documents related to the oversight of the nonprofit “Feeding Our Future.”

What Happened: Feeding Our Future is accused of misusing millions of dollars intended for feeding children during the pandemic. The investigation into the nonprofit dates back to 2022, but scrutiny has intensified since Harris selected Walz as her running mate last month, reported NBC News.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, (R-NC), chair of the committee, stated the subpoenas aim to reveal the extent of Walz’s responsibilities and actions in addressing the fraud. A spokesperson for Walz described the alleged fraud as “an appalling abuse of a federal COVID-era program,” the report said.

The Minnesota Education Department has been criticized for inadequate oversight, with a state audit in June highlighting failures that enabled the fraud. The U.S. Justice Department has charged 70 individuals in connection with the scheme, with 18 pleading guilty and five convicted.

Walz and other officials have until Sept. 18 to provide the requested documents, though they are not required to testify.

Why It Matters: The timing of these subpoenas is particularly noteworthy as it comes on the heels of Gov. Walz being selected as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee alongside Harris.

Last month, Walz announced a $5 million investment to bolster business expansion in Minnesota, aiming to create 175 new jobs and attract $72 million in outside investment. This initiative underscores his commitment to economic growth in the state.

Additionally, Walz has shared his personal experiences with Social Security survivor benefits, highlighting how these programs lifted his family from financial hardship.

When Walz was 19 years old, his father died of lung cancer, leaving his family with “a mountain of medical debt,” as Walz put it. He posted on Instagram that Social Security “gave my family the chance to live with dignity,” and that he and Kamala Harris will protect Social Security and programs that stop people from falling through the cracks.

Moreover, Walz is one of the least wealthy vice-presidential contenders in U.S. history, which adds a unique dimension to his candidacy.

In August, Walz criticized Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump‘s plan to expand the barrier between the United States and Mexico, suggesting that the border wall is a business opportunity to “invest in the 30-foot-ladder factory.”

